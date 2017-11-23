Antares is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Antares is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Antares measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres.

Antares has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Antares also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Antares is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Antares has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Antares has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Other Specifications

Antares has a hull NB of 1525.