Length 30.4m
Year 1991
Antares Avance
Sail Yacht
Antares Avance is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Antares Avance measures 30.4 metres in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 118 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.
Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.
Performance and Capabilities
Antares Avance has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Antares Avance has a fuel capacity of 35,015 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Antares Avance accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.