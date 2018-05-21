Read online now
Length 30.4m
Year 1991

Antares Avance is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Antares Avance measures 30.4 metres in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 118 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Performance and Capabilities

Antares Avance has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Antares Avance has a fuel capacity of 35,015 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Antares Avance accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

