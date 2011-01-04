Antares III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Yachting Developments, in New Zealand.

Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.

Design

Antares III measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 7.35 feet.

Antares III has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Antares III also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Antares III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Antares III is MCA compliant, her hull NB is YD69.

Antares III is a Lloyds class yacht.