Antares III
2011|
Sail Yacht
Antares III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Yachting Developments, in New Zealand.
Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.
Design
Antares III measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 7.35 feet.
Antares III has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.
Antares III also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities.
Accommodation
Antares III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Antares III is MCA compliant, her hull NB is YD69.
Antares III is a Lloyds class yacht.