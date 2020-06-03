Antares of Britain is a custom motor yacht launched in 1957 by Bolson & Son and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Antares of Britain measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Antares of Britain has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bolson & Son.

Antares of Britain also features naval architecture by Bolson & Son.

Performance and Capabilities

Antares of Britain has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Antares of Britain accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.