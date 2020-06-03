Length 34m
Year 1957
Antares of Britain
1957|
Motor Yacht
Antares of Britain is a custom motor yacht launched in 1957 by Bolson & Son and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Antares of Britain measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.
Antares of Britain has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Bolson & Son.
Antares of Britain also features naval architecture by Bolson & Son.
Performance and Capabilities
Antares of Britain has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Antares of Britain accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.