Antelope III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Leopard Yachts in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Antelope III measures 43.12 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.45 feet and a beam of 8.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 343 tonnes.

Antelope III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Antelope III also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Antelope III has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Antelope III has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Antelope III accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Antelope III is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Jamaica.