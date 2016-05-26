Anthea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Anthea measures 27.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes with a carbon superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Anthea also features naval architecture by AB Yachts.

Model

Anthea is a semi-custom AB 92 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 92 semi-custom model include: Azul 5, Silver Mama, Blue Angel .

Performance and Capabilities

Anthea has a top speed of 53.00 knots and a cruising speed of 42.00 knots. She is powered by 3512b caterpillar engines

Anthea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Anthea measures 27.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes with a carbon superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Arnaboldi.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Anthea also features naval architecture by AB Yachts.

Model

Anthea is a semi-custom AB 92 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 92 semi-custom model include: Azul 5, Silver Mama, Blue Angel .

Performance and Capabilities

Anthea has a top speed of 53.00 knots and a cruising speed of 42.00 knots. She is powered by 3512b caterpillar engines.

Anthea has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Anthea accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Anthea is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.