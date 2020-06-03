Anthem is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Anthem measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet.

Anthem has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Anthem has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Anthem accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.