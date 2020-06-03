Read online now
DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Length 24.38m
Year 2008

Anthem

2008

Motor Yacht

Anthem is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Anthem measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet.

Anthem has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Anthem has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Anthem accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

24Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.15m

crew:

-

draft:

1.65m
