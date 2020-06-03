We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.38m
Year 2008
Anthem is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cheoy Lee.
Design
Anthem measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet.
Anthem has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Anthem has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Anthem accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.