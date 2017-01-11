Antheya II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Princess Yachts in Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Design

Antheya II measures 35.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 243 tonnes.

Antheya II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Antheya II has a fuel capacity of 15,700 litres, and a water capacity of 4,148 litres.

Other Specifications

Antheya II is a RINA class yacht.