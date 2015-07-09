Antheya II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Princess Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Antheya II measures 32.00 feet in length.

Antheya II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Other Specifications

Antheya II has a hull NB of 32M/01.