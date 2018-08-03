Antinea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Sterling Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Antinea measures 43.59 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.57 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 403 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Antinea has a GRP hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Stabbert Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Antinea has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots.

Antinea has a fuel capacity of 61,317 litres, and a water capacity of 14,428 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Antinea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Antinea is MCA compliant

Antinea is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.