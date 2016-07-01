Antipodean is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Oceanfast.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Antipodean measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.00 metres and a beam of 7.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes.

Antipodean has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Antipodean also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Antipodean has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Antipodean is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Oceanfast.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Antipodean measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.00 metres and a beam of 7.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes.

Antipodean has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Antipodean also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Antipodean has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Antipodean has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Antipodean accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Antipodean has a hull NB of 3000.