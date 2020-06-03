Antisan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Spertini Alalunga and most recently refitted in 2011.

Spertini Alalunga was established in 1961 from an antique shipyard and has grown to become a leading producer of luxury yachts constructed from steel, wood and composite up to 34 metres in length.

Design

Antisan measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

Antisan has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Spertini Alalunga .

Antisan also features naval architecture by Spertini Alalunga .

Performance and Capabilities

Antisan has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system

Antisan is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Spertini Alalunga and most recently refitted in 2011.

Spertini Alalunga was established in 1961 from an antique shipyard and has grown to become a leading producer of luxury yachts constructed from steel, wood and composite up to 34 metres in length.

Design

Antisan measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

Antisan has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Spertini Alalunga .

Antisan also features naval architecture by Spertini Alalunga .

Performance and Capabilities

Antisan has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Antisan has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Antisan accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Antisan flies the flag of Portugal.