Antithesis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Versilcraft in the United States.

Design

Antithesis measures 32.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 7 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Antithesis has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Antithesis has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Antithesis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Antithesis flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.