We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 32.9m
Year 2002
Antithesis
2002|
Motor Yacht
Antithesis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Versilcraft in the United States.
Design
Antithesis measures 32.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 7 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Antithesis has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Antithesis has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.
Accommodation
Antithesis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Antithesis flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.