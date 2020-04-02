Antonia II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Antonia II measures 31.39 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Performance and Capabilities

Antonia II has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Antonia II has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Antonia II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.