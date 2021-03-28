Read online now
Length 37.8m
Year 1999

Antonisa

1999

Sail Yacht

Antonisa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Hodgdon Yachts.

Design

Antonisa measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.08 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres.

Antonisa has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Antonisa has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Antonisa has a fuel capacity of 7,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.

Accommodation

Antonisa accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

11Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.77m

crew:

5

draft:

8.08m
