Antonisa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Hodgdon Yachts.

Design

Antonisa measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.08 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres.

Antonisa has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Antonisa has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Antonisa has a fuel capacity of 7,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.

Accommodation

Antonisa accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.