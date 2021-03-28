Antonisa
1999|
Sail Yacht
Antonisa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Hodgdon Yachts.
Design
Antonisa measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.08 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres.
Antonisa has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Antonisa has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Antonisa has a fuel capacity of 7,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,700 litres.
Accommodation
Antonisa accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.