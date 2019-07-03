Anyway is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Anyway measures 24.00 feet in length and has a beam of 5.9 feet.

Anyway has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Anyway has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Anyway has a fuel capacity of 350 litres.

Accommodation

Anyway accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anyway flies the flag of St. Vincent.