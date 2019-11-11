Aori is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Wally, in Italy.

Aori is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Wally, in Italy.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Aori measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 5.96 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Aori has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Wally.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini .

Aori also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Aori has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Aori has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Aori accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.