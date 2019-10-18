AP is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2011.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

AP measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.12 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 151 tonnes.

AP has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Performance and Capabilities

AP has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

AP has a fuel capacity of 17,723 litres, and a water capacity of 3,601 litres.

Accommodation

AP accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.