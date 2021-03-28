Apache is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by N2A.

Design

Apache measures 32 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.4 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Apache has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pierrejean Design Studio.

Apache also features naval architecture by Dominique Presles.

Performance and Capabilities

Apache has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Apache is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by N2A.

Design

Apache measures 32 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.4 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Apache has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pierrejean Design Studio.

Apache also features naval architecture by Dominique Presles.

Performance and Capabilities

Apache has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Apache has a fuel capacity of 2,914 litres, and a water capacity of 1,550 litres.

Accommodation

Apache accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.