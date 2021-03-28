Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32m
Year 1994

Apache

1994

|

Sail Yacht

Apache is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by N2A.

Design

Apache measures 32 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.4 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Apache has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pierrejean Design Studio.

Apache also features naval architecture by Dominique Presles.

Performance and Capabilities

Apache has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Apache is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by N2A.

Design

Apache measures 32 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.4 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Apache has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pierrejean Design Studio.

Apache also features naval architecture by Dominique Presles.

Performance and Capabilities

Apache has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Apache has a fuel capacity of 2,914 litres, and a water capacity of 1,550 litres.

Accommodation

Apache accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.7m

crew:

5

draft:

3.4m
Other N2A yacht
Featured Events