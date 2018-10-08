Aphrodite is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Aphrodite measures 39.62 metres in length and has a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 333 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Aphrodite has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Aphrodite has a fuel capacity of 45,302 litres, and a water capacity of 7,847 litres.

Accommodation

Aphrodite accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.