Aphrodite A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Aphrodite A measures 42.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 feet and a beam of 9.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 243 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aphrodite A has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Aphrodite A has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Aphrodite A has a fuel capacity of 32,500 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aphrodite A accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.