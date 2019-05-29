Aphrodite II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Vitters Shipyard.

Aphrodite II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Aphrodite II measures 42.67 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 9.26 metres.

Aphrodite II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Aphrodite II has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Aphrodite II has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aphrodite II accommodates up to 8 guests .