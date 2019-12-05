Apogee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2016.

Apogee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Apogee measures 62.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 800 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Apogee has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Apogee also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Apogee has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Apogee has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Apogee accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Apogee is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.108.

Apogee is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.