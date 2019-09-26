Apola is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Rodriquez Yachts in Pietra Ligure, Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Apola is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Rodriquez Yachts in Pietra Ligure, Italy and most recently refitted in 2015.

Rodriquez is the superyacht design and production unit of Italian company Rodriquez Cantieri Navali, offering clients a choice of luxury yachts from semi-custom to complete new builds of a client’s own design.

Design

Apola measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 291 tonnes.

Apola has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Jennifer Sivitos.

Apola also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Apola has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Apola has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 11,125 litres.

She also has a range of 950 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Apola accommodates up to 13 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Apola has a hull NB of 343.

Apola is a RINA Maltese Cross 100 - A – 1.1 “Y” CCL class yacht. She flies the flag of British.