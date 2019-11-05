Apostrophe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Apostrophe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Design

Apostrophe measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.

Apostrophe has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Apostrophe also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Apostrophe has a top speed of 12.70 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Apostrophe has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Apostrophe accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Apostrophe is MCA compliant, her hull NB is YN 247.

Apostrophe is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.