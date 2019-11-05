Apostrophe
2013|
Motor Yacht
Apostrophe is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.
Design
Apostrophe measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres.
Apostrophe has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Apostrophe also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Apostrophe has a top speed of 12.70 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Apostrophe has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Apostrophe accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Apostrophe is MCA compliant, her hull NB is YN 247.
Apostrophe is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.