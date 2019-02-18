Aqua is a planing 39.75 metre maxi-yacht built in light 5083 aluminium, distinguishes itself for its clean and elegant lines, for its performance, 31 knots maximum speed thanks to two 3,650 HP MTU, and for a layout which has the signature of Luca Dini, rich in innovative solutions.

The arrangement of the interior foresee a main deck with its spacious and luminous saloon and dining-room, the central kitchen and the ship-owner’s suite; a lower deck with the stern which, thanks to the hydraulic-opening hatch, becomes a bathing platform with a sitting-room over the sea, the side garage, the engine room, the four guest cabins and the crew quarters (seven people); an upper deck with the bridge and a huge sun deck with a spacious relaxation area.

The yacht was built under the surveillance of the American Bureau of Shipping to obtain the 'Maltese Cross A1 Yachting Service, AMS' certification.