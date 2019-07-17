Aqua is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Admiral Yachts.

Design

Aqua measures 39.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Aqua also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Aqua has a top speed of 31.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Aqua accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.