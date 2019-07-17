Length 39.25m
Aqua is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Admiral Yachts.
Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.
Design
Aqua measures 39.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.7 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.
Aqua also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Aqua has a top speed of 31.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Aqua accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.