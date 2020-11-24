We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Aqua Equinox V
1999|
Sail Yacht
Aqua Equinox V is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland.
Design
Aqua Equinox V measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.2 feet and a beam of 5.82 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 38 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Aqua Equinox V has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Nautor Swan.
Aqua Equinox V also features naval architecture by Nautor Swan.
Performance and Capabilities
Aqua Equinox V has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Aqua Equinox V has a fuel capacity of 1,400 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
Accommodation
Aqua Equinox V accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aqua Equinox V is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.
Aqua Equinox V flies the flag of British.