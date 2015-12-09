Aqua Libra 131 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Aqua Libra 131 measures 40.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 8.09 feet.

Her interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Aqua Libra 131 has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Aqua Libra 131 accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aqua Libra 131 flies the flag of Malta.