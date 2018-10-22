Read online now
Length 56m
Year 2018

Aquarius

2018

Sail Yacht

Aquarius is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2018 by Royal Huisman in Vollenhove, Netherlands.

Design

Aquarius measures 56.00 metres in length and has a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes.

Aquarius has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Mark Whiteley Design.

Aquarius also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Aquarius accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

9.5m

crew:

-

draft:

-
