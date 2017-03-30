Read online now
Feadship launched the 92-metre superyacht Aquarius in a private ceremony at its yard in Aalsmeer on Saturday 3 September.

This pure custom Feadship has been created on behalf of and in partnership with an immensely experienced yacht owner. It sees Feadship once again raise the bar of perfection across the board.

Aquarius features a resolutely contemporary exterior design with a number of archetypal Feadship elements, such as a conventional bow and raked superstructure shape. The profile comes from the boards of the Dutch company Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design, which was also responsible for the interior design together with the owner’s design team in close cooperation with Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects.

guests:

14
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

7

beam:

13.5m

crew:

31

draft:

4m
The Top 100

Rank

#71

2020 Forecasted rank: #77
