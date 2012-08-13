Aquarius is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Cbi Navi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Aquarius measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aquarius has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Cbi Navi.

Aquarius also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Aquarius has a top speed of 18.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Aquarius is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Cbi Navi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Aquarius measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aquarius has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Cbi Navi.

Aquarius also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Aquarius has a top speed of 18.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aquarius has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,965 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aquarius accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aquarius has a hull NB of 19.

Aquarius is a LR/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.