Aquarius is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Amels, in the Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Aquarius measures 64.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.45 metres and a beam of 10.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,189 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aquarius has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Aquarius also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Aquarius has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.60 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aquarius has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 50,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aquarius accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aquarius is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 449.

Aquarius is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.