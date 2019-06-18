Aquarius S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Aquarius S measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aquarius S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Falcon.

Aquarius S also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Aquarius S has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Aquarius S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Aquarius S measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Aquarius S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Falcon.

Aquarius S also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Aquarius S has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aquarius S has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aquarius S accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aquarius S is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 105/211.

Aquarius S is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.