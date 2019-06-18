Aquarius S
Motor Yacht
Aquarius S is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.
Design
Aquarius S measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Aquarius S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Falcon.
Aquarius S also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Aquarius S has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Aquarius S has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Aquarius S accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aquarius S is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 105/211.
Aquarius S is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.