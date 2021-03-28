Aquarius W is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by GeTa.

Aquarius W is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by GeTa.

Design

Aquarius W measures 30.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes.

Aquarius W has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nick Meyers.

Aquarius W also features naval architecture by Archibald.

Performance and Capabilities

Aquarius W has a top speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aquarius W has a fuel capacity of 17,800 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aquarius W accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.