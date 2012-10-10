Aquasition
2008|
Motor Yacht
Aquasition is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Broward Marine.
Design
Aquasition measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Aquasition has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Her interior design is by Marty Low.
Aquasition also features naval architecture by Broward Marine and Evan Marshall.
Performance and Capabilities
Aquasition has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Aquasition is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Broward Marine.
Design
Aquasition measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Aquasition has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Her interior design is by Marty Low.
Aquasition also features naval architecture by Broward Marine and Evan Marshall.
Performance and Capabilities
Aquasition has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Aquasition has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.
Accommodation
Aquasition accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aquasition is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 602.
Aquasition is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.