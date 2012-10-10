Aquasition is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Broward Marine.

Aquasition is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Broward Marine.

Design

Aquasition measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Aquasition has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Her interior design is by Marty Low.

Aquasition also features naval architecture by Broward Marine and Evan Marshall.

Performance and Capabilities

Aquasition has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aquasition has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Aquasition accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aquasition is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 602.

Aquasition is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.