Length 37.8m
Year 2008

Aquasition

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Aquasition is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Broward Marine.

Design

Aquasition measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Aquasition has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Her interior design is by Marty Low.

Aquasition also features naval architecture by Broward Marine and Evan Marshall.

Performance and Capabilities

Aquasition has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Performance and Capabilities

Aquasition has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aquasition has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Aquasition accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aquasition is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 602.

Aquasition is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.32m

crew:

6

draft:

1.91m
