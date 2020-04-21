Aquavita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by ISA .

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Aquavita measures 41.60 metres in length and has a beam of 7.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 319 tonnes.

Aquavita has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Aquavita has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Aquavita has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Aquavita accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aquavita is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.