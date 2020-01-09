Aquijo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Aquijo measures 85.90 metres in length and has a beam of 14.48 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,538 tonnes.

Aquijo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Bill Tripp, III comes by yacht design naturally. His father Bill Tripp, Jr. was an illustrious naval architect and after spending his childhood sailing in his father’s designs, Bill chose to make naval architecture his career.

Her interior design is by Dölker Voges.

Aquijo also features naval architecture by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Aquijo has a fuel capacity of 97,800 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Aquijo has a hull NB of Y711.