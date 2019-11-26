Motor yacht Aquila (ex: Cakewalk) features exterior styling by Tim Heywood and elegant interior design by Dalton Designs. The 85.6 metre vessel was launched from US shipyard Derecktor in 2010.

Aquila is the largest yacht to be constructed in the US in three-quarters of a century. She comprises six spacious decks, with her beautiful interior design featuring an intricate iron staircase, which reaches from the lobby right through to the sun deck.



An opulent library with fireplace and grand piano; beautiful dining salon and six spacious guest rooms are located on the main deck. Each guest room is designed to be equivalent in size and amenities and each offers plenty of natural light through oversized windows.



The owner’s deck offers generous lounge areas aft deck and dining for up to 14 guests. The owner’s full-beam suite boasts panoramic views and has a private sitting area, office and vestibule.



Aquila’s expansive and uncluttered decks include sunbathing areas forward on the bridge deck and lounge areas on the sun deck, both port and starboard. Aft deck is devoted to utter relaxation with a Jacuzzi, sun beds and two dining areas.



Toys and tender housed in Aquila’s impressive tender bay, nicknamed “The Boathouse”, include custom-built tenders commissioned by the owner: a Limited Edition AquaRiva ‘Centos’; Vikal Custom Limousine and Intrepid Custom 350 Open.



Aquila can reach a maximum speed of 17 knots from her MTU 2000 series engines and has a transatlantic range of 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 15 knots.

