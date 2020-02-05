Ar-De is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Burger Boat Company.

Ar-De is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Ar-De measures 37.18 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 8.05 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 277 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ar-De has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Ar-De also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Ar-De has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ar-De has a fuel capacity of 50,113 litres, and a water capacity of 7,142 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ar-De accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ar-De has a hull NB of 493C.

Ar-De flies the flag of the USA.