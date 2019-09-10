Arabella is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1983 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2000.

Arabella has a fuel capacity of 19,397 litres, and a water capacity of 17,777 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Arabella accommodates up to 42 guests in 20 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arabella has a hull NB of PJ 186.

Arabella is an ABS/LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.