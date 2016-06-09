Arabella II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Arabella II measures 33.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.46 feet and a beam of 7.39 feet.

Arabella II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Arabella II also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Arabella II is a semi-custom Sunseeker 34M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 34M semi-custom model include: Samara B, Black and White, Sunseeker 34 #10, Natali of Monaco, Jiva, Le Volpi, Ira.

Performance and Capabilities

Arabella II has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Arabella II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arabella II is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Arabella II is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.