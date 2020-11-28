Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26m
Year 2002

Aramis

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Aramis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Aramis measures 26.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Aramis has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Aramis has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aramis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aramis is MCA compliant

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

1.9m
Other Falcon yachts
Featured Events