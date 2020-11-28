We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26m
Year 2002
Aramis
Motor Yacht
Aramis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Aramis measures 26.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Aramis has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Aramis has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres.
She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Aramis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Aramis is MCA compliant