The ancient Greeks viewed Arcadia as a place that brought people to a state of contentment and happiness and it is without doubt that the client for this Tony Castro designed 36 m long range motor yacht was seeking this very same state of well being.

The expression "less is more" is perhaps used far too often but ARCADIA fits this vision perfectly. Since the launch of ATHENA, the world's largest private sailing yacht, many yachts currently being launched appear to be overshadowed in size, but many owners are looking for new yachts that are deliberately designed to be on a "human scale", able to visit the smaller, intimate ports and explore in areas that deliver personal satisfaction in total luxury.

If yachts could meet the lofty ambitions of Haute Horlogerie, surely Huisman"s yachts would be a major brand in the upper echelons. This analogy is chosen carefully to illuminate the products and building ethos from the Royal Huisman Shipyard, where intricate detail and internal space management can create engineering excellence in a compact yacht, either sail or in the case of ARCADIA, a long range motor yacht.

So think of ARCADIA as a fine chronometer, beautifully engineered, immaculately detailed and fabricated to last a lifetime. All this fine detailing encapsulated in an unobtrusive but elegant and compact envelope.

The owner of ARCADIA, an American East coast yachtsman, wanted to create his own tradition and engineer a cruising yacht where the main objectives did not include the need for size over function and utilisation.

As an engineer, he came to the Huisman yard because he saw mirrored interests, where he could harness the build ethic of utilising and maximising usable spaces in sailing yachts to engineer a 36m (110ft) long range luxury motor yacht, with a surprising internal volume, that has the feel of a much larger vessel.

The owner"s choice to build in aluminium was driven by his experience with his last yacht of sixteen years. The benefits of aluminium are many, but principal benefits include a ballasted hull with a low centre of gravity - ARCADIA uses carbon fibre composites for the antenna mast to enhance this equation - a similar balance of a sailing yacht. Hull weight reduction enables more sophisticated hydrodynamics with (in the case of ARCADIA) a finer entry and more efficient stern sections. The results are improvements to fuel economy and extended range. Using aluminium allows the naval architect to fine-tune the hull form to give typically 10% better frictional resistance against a steel hull. With less wetted area as well, the more economically driven hull can achieve a 25% range improvement or put in another way, 17% more fuel efficiency, lowering operating costs. With the owner, planning to explore Polar Regions, aluminium is more flexible and impact-resistant and does not become brittle in extreme low temperatures, like steel. As proof of efficiency, ARCADIA can achieve 5000 nm at 10 knot cruising.

The yacht features clever and innovative solutions to space and functional needs as well as the wealth of details finished to the highest Huisman quality benchmark.