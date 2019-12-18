In 2008, Feadship launched the stylish and understated superyacht Archimedes. This 67.75 metre (222’3”) motor yacht was designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and John Munford Designs and features proven high-end technologies that bring her from idyllic luxury yacht to global cruiser.

Rarely seen in the traditional superyacht destinations, her ice-strengthened Corinthian blue hull is often touring the world’s most far-flung locations. The desire to cruise the furthest reaches of the world introduced created a number of exterior areas for al fresco dining with a view.

On the large sundeck, guests can make the most of their time on board with a masterfully crafted marble mosaic Jacuzzi, bar and entertainment area, enclosed gym and lots of dining and social areas as you cruise the globe. The panoramic views are uninterrupted by tenders and toys on deck due to dedicated wells, lifts and large garage.

Her beam of 12 metres provides a large amount of space on board for a relaxed, yet sophisticated interior by John Munford Design. Battling the cavernous space on board, the interior remains welcoming with comfortable furniture and a grand piano in the main lounge. Archimedes is the first Feadship to feature a wood burning fireplace, reflecting the relaxed, stately nature of being on board.

The full-beam master bedroom is divided into various relaxation areas, consisting of large central bed and a lady’s writing desk which was handmade for the owner’s wife. The bathrooms draw inspiration from the titular Greek god and showcases artisan mosaic marble floors in all six ensuite staterooms, hosting space for eight guests on board.