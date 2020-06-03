Read online now
Abu Dhabi

Length 31m
Year 2014

Archsea

2014

|

Motor Yacht

Archsea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by HG Yachting, in Turkey.

Design

Archsea measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Archsea has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Archsea has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Archsea accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.8m

crew:

5

draft:

2.5m
