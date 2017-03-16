Arctic P is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Schichau Unterwesser in Bremerhaven, Germany and most recently refitted in 2008.

Arctic P is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Schichau Unterwesser in Bremerhaven, Germany and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Arctic P measures 87.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.30 metres and a beam of 14.73 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,610 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Arctic P has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Kusch Yachts.

For almost 40 years Kusch Yachts has created high-quality, custom-made yachts for the world‘s oceans.

Her interior design is by A. Sassoon.

Arctic P also features naval architecture by Schichau Unterwesser .

Performance and Capabilities

Arctic P has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Arctic P has a fuel capacity of 1,400,000 litres.

She also has a range of 20,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Arctic P accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 25 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arctic P has a hull NB of 1746.

Arctic P is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.