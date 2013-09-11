Arctic Whale
2014|
Motor Yacht
Arctic Whale is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Kingship Marine, in China.
Design
Arctic Whale measures 75.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.70 feet and a beam of 13.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,700 tonnes.
Arctic Whale has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Eva Cadio.
Performance and Capabilities
Arctic Whale has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Arctic Whale accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.
Other Specifications
Arctic Whale is MCA compliant