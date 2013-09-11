Arctic Whale is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Kingship Marine, in China.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

Arctic Whale measures 75.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.70 feet and a beam of 13.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,700 tonnes.

Arctic Whale has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Eva Cadio.

Arctic Whale has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Arctic Whale accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Arctic Whale is MCA compliant