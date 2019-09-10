Ares is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Ares is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Ares measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.

Ares has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Ares has a top speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Ares has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

Accommodation

Ares accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ares has a hull NB of 108/16.