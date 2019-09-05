Ares is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine .

Ares is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine .

Design

Ares measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 140 tonnes.

Ares has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Ares also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Ares has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Ares has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Ares has a hull NB of 105/10.