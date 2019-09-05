We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Ares
2000|
Motor Yacht
Ares is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine .
Design
Ares measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 140 tonnes.
Ares has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Ares also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Ares has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system
Ares is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine .
Design
Ares measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 140 tonnes.
Ares has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Ares also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Ares has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.
Ares has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Ares has a hull NB of 105/10.